Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,523,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.82 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
