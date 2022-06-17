Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,523,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.82 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 63.43% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter.

Standard BioTools Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.