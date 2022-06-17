Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) President Purchases $411,200.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAC stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

