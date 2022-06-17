Insider Buying: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

