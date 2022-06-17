Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells 13,334 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

908 Devices stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $43.53.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.