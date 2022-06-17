Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $384,750.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:BOX opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 50.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 375.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 456,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
