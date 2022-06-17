Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $384,750.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BOX opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 50.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 375.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 456,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.