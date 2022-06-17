Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $3,240,176.96 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Pbra, Llc sold 55,247 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,688,900.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $5,363,137.71.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62.

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55.

MNRL stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

