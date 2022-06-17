Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $153,600.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,894,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,226,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.
NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.13 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.