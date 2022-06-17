Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $153,600.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,894,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,226,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.13 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.