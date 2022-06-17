Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CEO Sells $17,074,800.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.