Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $186,515.84 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.