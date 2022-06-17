Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTLA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,553,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.