International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 190,288 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.61.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

