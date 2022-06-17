International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 190,288 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.61.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.