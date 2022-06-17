Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY opened at $19.89 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.