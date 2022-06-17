Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.83

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 1207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.