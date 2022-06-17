Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.83

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 1207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 26,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.