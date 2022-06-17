iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.55. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 447,868 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 34,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 84,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 123.4% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 157.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.