iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 553,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 107,060 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,877,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,182,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

