iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.