IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Director Purchases $240,500.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISEE stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

