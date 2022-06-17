J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $681.50

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 681.50 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 693.17 ($8.41), with a volume of 21650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690.50 ($8.38).

JDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.62) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.21).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The firm has a market cap of £889.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 820.25.

In related news, insider John Hutson acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,375.41).

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.