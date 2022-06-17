Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Plc Prudential Sells 4,200,000 Shares

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE JXN opened at $27.72 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

