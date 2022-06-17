Joseph Gebbia Sells 250,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,574,800.01.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $618,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.