JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,463.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

