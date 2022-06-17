JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

