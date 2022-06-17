JustInvest LLC Acquires 5,039 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

