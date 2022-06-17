JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $195.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.66 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

