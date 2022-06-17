JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,864,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.05.

Shares of KLAC opened at $310.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.08. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

