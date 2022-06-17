JustInvest LLC Buys 19,048 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.