JustInvest LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

