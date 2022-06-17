JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $189.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.45. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.17 and a 12 month high of $247.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.22.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

