JustInvest LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 212,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 50.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $415.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

