JustInvest LLC Purchases 2,276 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of A stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

