JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

