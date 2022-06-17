JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $250.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.