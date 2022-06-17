KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,372 Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

