KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 921 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

