KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $553,637,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $151.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

