KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $96.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

