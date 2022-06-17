KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 131 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $16,820,870. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $513.69 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $510.99 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

