KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 929 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

