KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $113,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 195,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

