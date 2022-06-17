KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $125,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $233.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

