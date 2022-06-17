KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $150,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $177.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

