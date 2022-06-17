KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

APTV stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

