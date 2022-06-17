KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $168,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 27.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $188,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 55.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.