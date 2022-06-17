KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $85,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

MCO stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.