KB Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

