KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Workday by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average is $225.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.27 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.