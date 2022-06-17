KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

HCCI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

