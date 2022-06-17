KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $209,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,743,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $158.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

