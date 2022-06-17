KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,954,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

