KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $240.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.66.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

